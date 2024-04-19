 Yuva OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYuva OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Yuva OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

The Kannada action-drama is directed by Santhosh Ananddram

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Yuva OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Yuva trailer

Yuva, starring Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role, is an action-thriller which was released in theatres on March 29, 2024. The film is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Yuva?

The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, and Kannada film lovers can enjoy it by renting the film. The action and romance-packed film promises lots of fun and entertainment.

Plot

The story of the film revolves around Yuva, a national-level wrestler who gets disqualified from sports because of serious allegations. After a few years, he joined an Engineering College. However, soon he got involved in fights with college students. The story takes a unexpected turn when the normal fight transformed into war.

Read Also
Kaam Chalu Hai OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajpal Yadav & Giaa Manek's Film
article-image

Cast

Yuva features Yuva Rajkumar as Yuva, Kishore as Veeranna Doddamani, Sundeep Malani, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Hitha Chandrashekar as Shwetha, Sudharani as Girija, Yuva's mother, Achyuth Kumar as Shankar, Yuva's father and Sapthami Gowda, among others.

Read Also
All India Rank OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Production of Yuva

The film is written and direcred by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The cinematography is handled by Shreesha Kuduvalli and Ashish Kusugolli edited the film. The film's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Tourist Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jamie Dornan's Film

The Tourist Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jamie Dornan's Film

Rajkummar Rao Admits Getting Chin Fillers 8 Years Ago To Look Confident: 'Plastic Surgery Is Too...

Rajkummar Rao Admits Getting Chin Fillers 8 Years Ago To Look Confident: 'Plastic Surgery Is Too...

PHOTO: Hrithik Roshan Poses With 'Great Fan' Consul General of France Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet In...

PHOTO: Hrithik Roshan Poses With 'Great Fan' Consul General of France Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet In...

Ranveer Singh REACTS To His Viral AI Video Criticising PM Modi: 'Deepfake Se Bacho Doston'

Ranveer Singh REACTS To His Viral AI Video Criticising PM Modi: 'Deepfake Se Bacho Doston'

Yuva OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Yuva OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform