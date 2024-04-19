Yuva OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Yuva trailer

Yuva, starring Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role, is an action-thriller which was released in theatres on March 29, 2024. The film is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Yuva?

The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, and Kannada film lovers can enjoy it by renting the film. The action and romance-packed film promises lots of fun and entertainment.

Plot

The story of the film revolves around Yuva, a national-level wrestler who gets disqualified from sports because of serious allegations. After a few years, he joined an Engineering College. However, soon he got involved in fights with college students. The story takes a unexpected turn when the normal fight transformed into war.

Cast

Yuva features Yuva Rajkumar as Yuva, Kishore as Veeranna Doddamani, Sundeep Malani, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Hitha Chandrashekar as Shwetha, Sudharani as Girija, Yuva's mother, Achyuth Kumar as Shankar, Yuva's father and Sapthami Gowda, among others.

Production of Yuva

The film is written and direcred by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The cinematography is handled by Shreesha Kuduvalli and Ashish Kusugolli edited the film. The film's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.