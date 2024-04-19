Kaam Chalu Hai OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajpal Yadav & Giaa Manek's Film

Kaam Chalu Hai stars talented actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav, popularly known as Rajpal Yadav and Giaa Manek in the lead roles. The film is based on a true story which shows the life of Manoj Patil. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kaam Chalu Hai?

The film is currently streaming on ZEE5. Rajpal Yadav shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Kaam Chalu hai coming this Friday, April 19th only on Zee5 ! @Palash_Muchhal @Giaa_Manek @KurangiNagraj @ZEE5Shows @ZeeMusicCompany @baselineventure #kaamchaluhai."

Plot

The story narrates the life of Manoj Patil, played by Rajpal Yadav, who does everything in his power to keep his family happy by providing for their needs. However, tragedy strikes when his young daughter dies in an accident. When he learns the cause of his daughter's death, he goes to the police station to file a complaint but, unfortunately, doesn't receive any help from the officers. The events that unfold next in the movie set this man apart from the rest. Giaa plays the role of Manoj's wife in the film.

Cast

The film ensembles talented actors like Rajpal Yadav as Manoj Patil, Giaa Manek as Radha Patil, Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj as Gudiya Patil, Param D Walia, Rajshree Shah, Akshay Kamle, Meghali Nargachhe, Ajit Mehta, Prathamesh Nalavada, Piya Prasad, Meghali Nargachhe, Tanmay Mehta, Omkar Yewale and Saniya Yewale, among others.

About Kaam Chalu Hai

The film is directed and written by Palash Muchhal. It is produced by Deepak Gupta under Pal Music & Films and Baseline Studious. The cinematography of the film is handled by Parvez Pathan. Lai Bhaari is the song in the film which is sung by Palak Muchhal and Javed Ali.