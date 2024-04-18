Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill's Series

Ranneeti-Balakot & Beyond OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill's series | Image taken by Youtube

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond stars Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The action-thriller is set to release on OTT in April 2024.

Where to watch Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

The action-drama will stream on April 26, 2024, on Jio Cinema. The makers of the series have released the trailer. Jio Cinema shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "The story you know. The war you don't. Witness India's historic tale of modern warfare. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond- trailer out now! #RanneetiOnJioCinema streaming April 25 onwards. @jimmysheirgill @LaraDutta @Prasanna_actor @ranaashutosh10 @AshishVid."

Plot

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is based on the true incident of 2019. The two-minute trailer tells many things about the show. The series tries to shed light on the lesser-known side of the Balakot operation. The trailer shows challenges, defence strategies and sacrifices to make the operation successful.

In an interview, actor Jimmy Shergill talked about the show and said, "Five years ago, on February 14, our brave hearts at Pulwama gave the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty. While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn't stop beaming with pride when for the first we watched our country fight back!"

"The Balakot airstrike, was a stern message that stemmed from the resilience and courage of our nation and armed forces. India took a firm stand and this date will remain etched in the nation's heart forever- India will never forget. Being a part of this series has only heightened my respect for the jawans as I relived a defining moment in our country's history," he added.

Cast and production

Apart from Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergil, the series also features Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Suneel Sinha, Sikandar Kharbanda, Prasanna and Aakanksha Singh, among others.

The series is produced by Sunjoy Wadhwa and Comall Sunjay W under Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited. It is written by Aniruddha Guha, Sudeep Nigam, Sanjay Chopra, Ramiz Ilham Khan, and Maitry Bajpai.