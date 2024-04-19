All India Rank OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

All India Rank OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Caste & Platform | A still from the trailer of All India Rank

All India Rank stars Bodhisattva Shama and Samta Sudiksha in the lead roles. The film was screened at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 5, 2023, and it released in theatres on February 23, 2024. Now, it is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch All India Rank?

The Hindi language drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

The streaming platform shared a poster of the film on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Vivek is 17 and about to face the biggest competitions of his life- pyaar, dosti, aur exams ✏️✨A coming of age story that will melt your heart❤️All India Rank arrives April 19, only on Netflix!"

Vivek is 17 and about to face the biggest competitions of his life- pyaar, dosti, aur exams ✏️✨

A coming of age story that will melt your heart❤️



All India Rank arrives 19 April, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/XHDFAiaWzA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 17, 2024

Plot

The movie set in the backdrop of 1990 and follows the story of a 17-year-old boy named Bodhisattva Sharma, who comes from a middle-class family. He decides to give entrance exams of IIT , which puts a strain on his family and educational life.

In the trailer, we see him falling in love with a girl while preparing for the exam in a different city. The movie depicts how he manages his personal and educational life and successfully passes one of the most difficult exams.

Cast

All India Rank cast includes Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Shashi Bhushan, Sheeba Chaddha, Ananyabrata Chakravorty, Vidit Singh, Ayush Pandey and Kailash Gowthaman.

All about All India Rank

All India Rank is produced by Sanjay Routray, Diksha Jyoti Routray and Sarita Patil under Matrchbox Shots. The cinematography is handled by Archana Ghangrekar and the film is edited by Sanyukta Kaza.

Mayukh-Mainak composed the music of All India Rank. The film received positive responses from audiences after its theatrical release.