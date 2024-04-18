 Kampon OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Caste & Platform
Kampoon is a 2023 horror drama that was released in theatres on December 25, 2023

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

Kampon stars Derek Ramsay and Beauty Gonzalez in the lead roles. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kampon?

The horror film is currently streaming on Netflix, a streaming giant. Binged shared a poster of the film on X and wrote, "Filipino horror movie #Kampon (2023) is now streaming on @NetflixIndia Audio: Only in Filipino." Whereas Cinema World wrote, "Filipino horror movie #Kampon (2023) is now streaming on @NetflixIndia."

Plot

The story revolves around Derek Ramsay and Beauty Gozalez, who play the role of a married couple. The trailer shows that the couple married eight years ago but doesn't have a child.

However, one day, a young girl named Jade knocks on the door of the couple, and when Clark asks about her, she claims them as her parents. Beauty Gonzalez decides to accept the child while Clark investigates the young girl's past. The story takes a turn when bizarre incidents start happening.

article-image

Cast

The film cast includes Derek Ramsay as Clark, Beauty Gonzalez as Eileen, Zeinab Harake as Loreta, Erin Espiritu as Jade, Nico Antonio, Lui Manansala Cai Cortez, Nico Antonio and Kean Cipriano, among others.

article-image

About Kampon

The film is made in Phillippines and it was released in theatres in its original language, Fillipino. It is directed by King Palisoc and written by Dodoo Dayao. Kampon is produced by Patricia Sumagui and Josabeth Alonso under Brightlight Productions and Quantum Films

Benjamin Tolentino did the editing. The cinematography of the film is handled by Kara Moreno and the music is composed by Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso.

