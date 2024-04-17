My Dear Donga OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

My Dear Donga features Abhinav Gomatam and Shalini in the lead role. The upcoming film promises a fun and adventurous ride. It is all set to release on an OTT platform in April 2024.

Release date and platform of My Dear Donga

My Dear Donga will stream from April 19 on Aha. The Telugu streaming platform shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Where thieves stay...Because the real thief is coming on April 19! #MyDearDongaOnAha #AnAhaOriginalFilm."

Plot and cast of My Dear Donga

The romantic-comedy follows the story of Abhinav Gotam, a man who enters a woman's house to steal. However, things take an unexpected turn when the woman catches him in the act. The trailer shows Abhinav feeling helpless as he gets locked in a room.

Surprisingly, the woman decides to allow the thief to stay in her home. What happens next is all about the movie.

My Dear Donga features Abhinav Gomatam, Shalini, Divya Sripada, Nikhil Gajula, Shalini Kondepudi, Sashank Manduri, among others.

About My Dear Donga

The comedy-drama is produced by Ravikiran Madineedi and Maheshwar Reddy Gojala, Sai Sashank Manduri. It is written by Shalini Kondeppudi. The editing part is handled by Haresh Chaudhary and Sai Murali. Music of the film is composed by Ajay Arasada.