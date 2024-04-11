Shahid OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao's Film

Shahid stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film is based on the real-life of Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010. It was released in theatres on September 6, 2012. Shahid is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Shahid?

The thriller-drama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film is only available for rent. The film is based on the life of human activist and lawyer Shahid Azmi.

Hansal Mehta shared a film poster on X and wrote, "Finally #Shahid on @PrimeVideoIN. The version that was released theatrically is available somewhere. Wonder why on rent! @RajkummarRao @Apurvasrani @anuragkashyap72 @sunilThebohra"

Plot

The movie is set against the backdrop of 1992 Mumbai riots, which claimed the lives of thousands of people. It follows the story of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who travels to Kashmir to fight for justice for innocent people caught up in terrorism but ends up getting caught up himself. It portrays his life and struggles. In 2013, Rajkummar won the National Film Award for his performance in Shahid.

Cast

The film features Rajkumar as Shahid Azmi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Arif Azmi, Shalini Vatsa as Prosecutor Tambe, Baljinder Kaur as Ammi, Vivek Ghamande as Faheem Ansari, Prabhleen Sandhu as Mariam, Prabal Panjabi as Omar Sheikh, Tigmanshu Dhulia as Maqbool Memon and Kay Kay Menon as Ghulam Navi Waar, among others.

All About Shahid

Shahid is written by Apurva Asrani and Sameer Gautam Singh. It is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Sunil Bohra under Bohra Bros, UTV Spotboy, AKFPL.

The cinematography was done by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan and Apurva Asrani edited the film.