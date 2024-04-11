Sharma And Ambani OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Sharma & Ambani OTT Release | Canva

Sharma and Ambani is a crime-thriller that stars Dhanya Balakrishna and Bharath Thippireddy in the lead roles. Bharath is not only playing the main lead in the film, but he has also written and produced the film with others. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Sharma and Ambani?

The makers dropped a song titled 'Maname Raja' before releasing the film and was loved by the audience and received a good response. Sharma and Ambani is currently streaming on ETV Win.

Plot

The movie tells the story of two people, Sharma and Ambani. Sharma is a simple ayurvedic doctor who wishes to live his life peacefully and be with his lover. However, things take a turn for the worse when his friends get embroiled in a diamond case and Sharma finds himself in trouble as well. The film depicts the journey of each character as they try to escape from a dangerous situation.

Cast

Sharma and Ambani cast include Bharath Thippireddy as Sharma, Dhanya Balakrishna as Sitara, Kesava Karri as Ambani, Rajasekhar Narjala as Vaali, Viswanath Mandalika as Chintamani, Yash as Chitti, Roopak as Film Reddy, Manas Advaith as Vajra, Abhishek as Antony, Hanumath Rao as Phsyco and Kamal Teja Narla as Constable Pushpa are among others.

Production

The film is produced by Bharath Tapireddy and the cinematography was done by KA Swamy. Music is composed by Sashankh Alamaru. According to the filmmakers, Sharma and Ambani was supposed to release in theatres but they later decided to release it directly on the OTT platform.