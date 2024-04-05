Yeh Meri Family Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Juhi Parmar's Series

Yeh Meri Family is a comedy-drama, led by Rajesh Kumar and Juhi Parmar. It is a nostalgic journey set in the 1990s in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It revolves around the life of a young boy who narrates the story of his family. The web series promises a blend of laughter and heartwarming moments and offers a unique viewing experience.

Where to watch Yeh Meri Family Season 3

The show is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. It is a blend of comedy, drama and adventure which will definitely leave the audience wanting more.

Plot

The series delves into the lives of the Awasthi family and shows their ups and downs. It particularly focuses on the struggles of siblings Hetal Gada and Angad Raj, who navigate school and family troubles.

The show is narrated from the children's perspective, taking the viewers back to the nostalgia of the '90s era. The first season of the series was released on July 12, 2018, and received positive reviews.

Cast and production

Yeh Meri Family stars Juhi Parmar as Neerja, Rajesh Kumar as Sanjay, Angad Raj as Rishi, Hetal Gada as Ritika and Veena Mehta plays the role of Grandma.

The series consists of five episodes, with each episode lasting around 25 minutes. The family show is written by Nikhil Sachin, Seema Sawhney, Vipul Mayank, Abdullah Khan, Ayush Tiwari, Pooja Sharma, Sheetal Kapoor and Punar Vasu.