 Who Is Vanshaj Singh? Know About The First Contestant Eliminated From The 50 On Day 1
Who Is Vanshaj Singh? Know About The First Contestant Eliminated From The 50 On Day 1

Who Is Vanshaj Singh? Know About The First Contestant Eliminated From The 50 On Day 1

YouTuber Vanshaj Singh became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show on Day 1. The eviction took place after the arena game, where the captains of the winning team were given the authority to decide who would be sent home. Vanshaj's name was collectively chosen from the bottom 15 contestants who failed to perform well in the challenge

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
article-image

The newly launched reality show The 50, which premiered on Sunday (February 1), has already started making headlines - and not just for its high-stakes challenges. The very first episode witnessed heated arguments, intense competition, and an early exit that surprised many viewers.

Internet personality Vanshaj Singh became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show on Day 1. The eviction took place after the arena game, where the captains of the winning team were given the authority to decide who would be sent home. Vanshaj’s name was collectively chosen from the bottom 15 contestants who failed to perform well in the challenges.

'I Will Break Your Bones': Karan Patel Threatens Siddharth Bhardwaj After Being 'Pushed' By Him...
article-image

According to the captains, the decision was based on Vanshaj’s lack of interaction with fellow contestants. His low involvement in group dynamics worked against him, leading to the ‘exit order’ being issued in his name.

Who is Vanshaj Singh?

The 22-year-old is a YouTuber and social media influencer, best known for his gaming and pop culture-related content. One of his most talked-about videos features a quirky take on how to get free McDonald’s in Mumbai and life in the city, which gained a lot of traction online.

Vanshaj joined YouTube in July 2015 and has since built a strong digital presence. He currently boasts over one million followers on Instagram and 384,000 subscribers on YouTube. Born and raised in Dehradun, Vanshaj had entered The 50 as one of the younger contestants on the show.

However, his journey on The 50 was cut short because of his elimination and he failed to entered the palace of the show unlike the other contestants.

Vanshaj is also the runner-up of the Playground Season 4.

Following the episode’s streaming on JioHotstar, Vanshaj reacted to his sudden elimination with a cryptic post on Instagram. Sharing a story shortly after the episode aired, he simply wrote, “WTF?”, without offering any additional explanation or context.

