Gaami OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Gaami OTT Release | Canva

Gammi stars Vishwak Sen in the lead role. The thriller-drama was released in theatres on March 8, 2024, and is currently streaming on OTT platform.

Where to watch Gammi?

The film was a blockbuster after it was released in theaters. According to the reports, the film earned Rs. 22 crore. Gammi is currently streaming on ZEE5. However, it is available for people who have subscriptions to the OTT platform.

Plot

The movie follows the story of Shankar, a man who suffers from homophobia. It depicts his struggle with this condition and his quest to find a cure for it. However, he is forced to go to the Himalayas in search of a unique flower that only blooms on the harsh mountain terrain, which is the only known cure for his condition. The film showcases his journey to the Himalayas and the challenges he faces along the way.

Cast and production

Gami stars Vishwak Sen as Shankar, Mayank Parakh as Dr Bakshi, Shanti Rao as Tara, Mohammad Samad as CT-333, Dayanand Reddy, Abhinaya as Durga, Chadini Chowdary as Dr Jahnavi and many more. Gami is produced by Swetha Moravaneni and Karthik Sabareesh under V Celluloid VR Global Media. Karthik Kult Kreations, Swetha Vahini Studios Ltd and Clown Pictures.