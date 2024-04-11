 Midsummer Night OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
Midsummer Night OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

The Norwegian series is written and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

Midsummer Night, starring Dennis Storhoi and Pernilla August, is a captivating romantic drama that delves deep into the lives of two individuals. The series is already available for streaming. The show promises an emotional journey like no other.

Where to watch Midsummer Night?

The beautiful scenes shown in the official clip were filmed in Norway's capital Oslo. If you are someone who loves watching romantic drama then this series is for you. It is streaming on Netflix.

Plot

The makers of Midsummer Night shared a video which opens with lots of people celebrating midsummer. Midsummer is the longest day of the year, which falls in the summer season.

The series' story focuses on Carina and Johannes who will reveal a big secret to their friends and family at a time of big get-together. It is full of romance, betrayal, jealousy, forgiveness and much more.

The clip ends in a suspenseful manner without revealing the couple's relationship or any revelations. Midsummer Night suggests that people often keep secrets from those closest to them.

About Midsummer Night

The cast of Midsummer Night includes Pernilla August as Carina, Dennis Storhoi as Johannes, Kadir Talabani as Tabur, and Christopher Wollter as Hakan.

Kim Falk, Amalia Holm, Linn Skaber, Sofia Tjelta, Peiman Azizpour, Fanny Klefelt, Eirik Hallert, Maria Agwumaro, Kadir Talabani and Liv Osa are also playing important roles in the production.

