Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Cannot Stop Gushing At Each Other At Kaalkoot Premiere: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

It was a sight to behold as lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma posed for the shutterbugs together at the premiere of Varma's latest OTT show Kaalkoot. Clearly, love is in the air

Evidently, we cannot get over how wonderful do they look together

Tamannaah is set for her next biggie Jailer with Rajinikanth

Varma plays SI Ravi Shankar Tripathi on the show, who is forced to pursue a case much to his reluctance

Shweta Tripathi Sharma also stars on the show as Parul, an acid attack survivor

Yashpal Sharma plays constable Sattu Yadav

Suzanna Mukherjee

Sobhita Dhulipala

Triptii Dimri

Manav Vij

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari

Barkha Singh

Pranutan Bahl

Naveen Kasturia

Ayush Mehra

