Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Cannot Stop Gushing At Each Other At Kaalkoot Premiere: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
It was a sight to behold as lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma posed for the shutterbugs together at the premiere of Varma's latest OTT show Kaalkoot. Clearly, love is in the air
Evidently, we cannot get over how wonderful do they look together
Tamannaah is set for her next biggie Jailer with Rajinikanth
Varma plays SI Ravi Shankar Tripathi on the show, who is forced to pursue a case much to his reluctance
Shweta Tripathi Sharma also stars on the show as Parul, an acid attack survivor
Yashpal Sharma plays constable Sattu Yadav
Suzanna Mukherjee
Sobhita Dhulipala
Triptii Dimri
Manav Vij
Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari
Barkha Singh
Pranutan Bahl
Naveen Kasturia
Ayush Mehra
