WATCH: Couple Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Step Out For A Movie Date; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood has a new power couple to gush over – Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. Their love story, blossoming amidst the glitz and glamour of the industry, has taken fans by storm.

The pair, who first shared screen space in Sujoy Ghosh's segment of 'Lust Stories 2', are making waves not only for their on-screen chemistry but also for their off-screen romance.

Read Also Tamannaah Bhatia Nails Monochromatic Power Dressing In Bold Pantsuit: See Photos

TAMANNAAH-VIJAY'S MOVIE DATE

On the night of August 18, the city lights weren't the only ones shining brightly as Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out for a movie date that set paparazzi cameras flashing.

The duo's radiant smiles were contagious, with Tamannaah exuding boss lady vibes in a chic pantsuit, and Vijay donning his signature casual style. Their public appearance reinforced their status as a couple, drawing the admiration of fans and the media alike.

Tamannaah, currently gearing up for her upcoming project 'Aakhri Sach,' found time amidst her busy schedule to enjoy the special outing with Vijay Varma.

Check out their video attached here:

HERE'S WHAT THEY SAID ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Talking to Indian Express, Vijay Varma had earlier admitted that he's adjusting to the newfound attention on their relationship. While still getting used to being one of Bollywood's most sought-after couples, he shared, "Whenever we go out together, we tend to get a lot of attention. I'm not particularly comfortable. However, I'm trying to get used to it."

Vijay Varma's words of affection have echoed through interviews, as he opened up about his feelings for Tamannaah.

Speaking to GQ, he confessed, "I am happy and madly in love with her." With a touch of humor, he added that this marks his transition from a 'villain era' to a 'romance era' in life. Their journey from co-stars to companions has warmed the hearts of fans worldwide.

Tamannaah also revealed the deeper connection between her and Vijay Varma to Film Companion. Describing their bond as organic and genuine, she shared, "He is my happy place." With laughter and camaraderie as the foundation of their companionship, the couple's connection stands as a testament to the strength of their relationship.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)