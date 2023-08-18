Tamannaah Bhatia Nails Monochromatic Power Dressing In Bold Pantsuit: See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia grabbed eyeballs with her striking monochromatic pantsuit ensemble as she steeped out in the city.
The ‘Boss Lady’ clearly showcased herself as the epitome of power dressing.
The actress dons a sleek brown pantsuit, embracing the shirtless trend with a sophisticated blazer, waistcoat, and matching pants.
Tamannaah's blazer features shawl lapel collars, full-length sleeves, pockets, a plunge V neckline, and a figure-flattering fit, exuding boldness and confidence.
The blazer is paired with flared-leg pants, creating a harmonious silhouette that radiates elegance and modern charm.
Keeping it understated, Tamannaah opts for subtle black and white heels and elegant earrings, allowing her outfit to take center stage.
With her tresses left down and subtle makeup, Tamannaah's pink lips stand out, adding a touch of vibrancy to her chic ensemble.
Tamannaah's recent song "Kaavaalaa" from the movie "Jailer" has become a social media chartbuster, showcasing her exceptional dance moves and expressions.
Apart from her musical success, Tamannaah's role in the Rajinikanth starrer "Jailer" has garnered significant acclaim, contributing to the film's record-breaking success at the box office.
