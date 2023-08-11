Watch Aakhri Sach Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Set To Unveil A Haunting Mystery; Inspired By Burari Deaths

Brace yourself for a spine-chilling mystery with an upcoming Hotstar series 'Aakhri Sach', and leading the charge in this gripping thriller is none other than the versatile actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

After showcasing her dance moves alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil action film 'Jailer', Tamannaah is now gearing up to astound audiences in a brand-new avatar as an investigating officer.

In this upcoming series, Tamannaah steps into the shoes of an intrepid investigator tasked with unravelling the enigma behind an unsettling and perplexing case.

The plot revolves around a tragic incident that sends shockwaves across the nation—the discovery of 11 members from a Delhi family found hanging in their own residence.

Disney+ Hotstar dropped the riveting trailer for 'Aakhri Sach' recently, promising an enthralling journey into the depths of mystery and intrigue.

WHAT'S IN THE TRAILER VIDEO?

The trailer opens with Tamannaah's character experiencing eerie visions during her sleep, culminating in a chilling visual of lifeless bodies suspended from the ceiling.

She wakes up drenched in sweat, a sense of terror lingering. Tamannaah takes on the role of an investigating officer, thrust into a case that has earned the title of the one that 'shook the nation'.

The harrowing case involves the tragic demise of 11 family members spanning three generations, ranging from the age of 9 to 71.

The family, described as ordinary and relatable, becomes the center of a bewildering investigation. While mass hanging seems like the initial explanation, Tamannaah's character notices subtle clues that suggest a different story altogether.

The house where the chilling incident transpired bears a peculiar connection to the number 11. With 11 doors and windows and 11 lifeless bodies, an intricate puzzle emerges.

Suspicions arise regarding the involvement of an outsider, given the strikingly synchronized time of death for each family member.

As the trailer unfolds, Tamannaah and her team delve deeper into the investigation, discovering layers of secrets and hidden motives.

Despite the progress, she acknowledges an unsettling feeling that something crucial is still eluding them. The trailer concludes with a haunting statement, 'Family matters should stay within the family', leaving viewers with a sense of anticipation.

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES

'Aakhri Sach' draws inspiration from the real-world events of the infamous 2018 Burari deaths case.

While the characters in the show are named the Randhawas, the uncanny parallels suggest a connection to the true-life tragedy. The Burari deaths incident has been previously explored in various media, including an episode of Sony Entertainment Television's 'Crime Patrol' and the 2021 Netflix docuseries 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths', directed by Leena Yadav.

Produced by Nirvikar Films and directed by Robbie Grewal, "Aakhri Sach" is penned by Saurav Dey. The series, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in a gripping lead role, also stars Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal character. Audiences can mark their calendars for the premiere of 'Aakhri Sach' on August 25, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.