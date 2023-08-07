Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Pink Saree With Green Borders: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia radiates in a captivating fashion collaboration, donning a Neeta Lulla creation and exquisite jewelry from Khazana Jewellery.
The actress stuns in a dreamy pink saree with elegant green borders and intricate golden zari detailing.
Tamannaah's ensemble is complete with a matching pink blouse adorned with ornate golden embellishments, showcasing her timeless style.
Khazana Jewellery adds a touch of tradition with an oxidised golden necklace and classic jhumkas, elevating the ensemble's allure.
Her latest look wa further crafted with a sleek bun with a middle part, accentuated by white 'gajra' for an ethnic flair.
Tamannaah's beauty gets enhanced with nude eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks, and a subtle nude lip, complemented by a dainty red bindi.
Tamannaah exudes diva-like confidence in an indoor photoshoot, captivating cameras and followers alike.
The actress shines in her career, with recent successes like 'Lust Stories 2', 'Jee Karda', and the viral dance number 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer', while her personal life buzzes with discussions about her relationship with actor Vijay Varma.
