WATCH: Fan Breaches Security, Grabs Tamannaah Bhatia's Hand At Kerala Event - Here's What Happened Next

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is all over the news of late, and she is basking in the success of her latest releases. Over the years, she has garnered a massive fan following and her fans have time and again proven how they can go to lengths to get one glimpse of their favourite star. However, during a recent event in Kerala, a fan's love for Tamannaah resulted into a security breach, leaving everyone shocked.

Tamannaah visited Kollam in Kerala on Sunday for an inauguration event, and thousands of fans had gathered at the venue with the hope to interact with the actress.

And among them, one fan actually dared to jump over the barricades and land right in front of Tamannaah, leaving everyone, including the actress herself, stunned.

Tamannaah's fan breaches security

Tamannaah looked beautiful in a saree and flowers in her hair as she attended the event in Kollam.

As the event ended and she was getting off the stage, a fan evaded the security, jumped over the barricades and landed right in front of Tamannaah, and he also grabbed her hand in a desperate attempt.

A video of the incident has now gone viral and in that, the incident can be seen resulting into chaos, with the guards pushing the fan away from the actress.

However, Tamannaah maintained her cool and asked the guard to not manhandle the fan. She then asked the fan to calm down, post which she shook hands with him and even clicked a selfie.

The entire incident left netizens impressed and they lauded the way Tamannaah handled the fan and the whole situation, all the while maintaining her composure.

Tamannaah's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the anthology 'Lust Stories', which saw her raise the temperature with boyfriend and co-star Vijay Varma.

She will be next seen in 'Jailer' with superstar Rajinikanth, and her song 'Kaavaalaa' from the film has already taken the internet by storm.

She also has 'Bhola Shankar' with megastar Chiranjeevi scheduled for an August 11 release.

