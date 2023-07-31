Tamanaah Bhatia Compares Herself To Tom Cruise, Says 'I Would Like To Do Saucy Dance Numbers At 60'

In the upcoming film 'Jailer', Tamannaah Bhatia's dazzling dance moves in the song 'Kaavaalaa' have won her widespread acclaim. Paired alongside the legendary Thalaiva Rajinikanth, the actress is set to impress audiences with her performance.

During the launch of hindi version of the song titled 'Tu Aa Dilbara’, Tamannaah opened up about the age gap between her and Rajinikanth.

At 33, she stars opposite the 72-year-old superstar, and she is also set to share the screen with 67-year-old Chiranjeevi in 'Bhola Shankar.'

However, the actress remains unfazed by the age difference and emphasized the importance of focusing on the characters they portray rather than their real ages.

Comparing her aspirations to Tom Cruise's daredevil stunts at 60, Tamannaah expressed her desire to continue performing vibrant dance numbers even at an older age.

She stated, "Why you all are even looking at the age gap? Just look at two characters being portrayed on-screen, that’s it. If I am asked about age, then I would look at Tom Cruise’s stunts even at the age of 60, and I would want do saucy dance numbers at that age too."

Sources revealed to a reputed media outlet that Tamannaah's choice to work with veteran stars like Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth stems from the incredible mileage and popularity it brings her. Her songs with these megastars have already taken the internet by storm, garnering millions of views.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' promises a star-studded experience, featuring not only Rajinikanth but also superstar Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Fans can look forward to a treat from Tamannaah in August, with 'Jailer' hitting theatres on the 10th and 'Bhola Shankar' following closely on the 11th.

