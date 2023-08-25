Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma & Jaideep Ahlawat's First Look Out (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier today announced the title and premiere date for one of her most anticipated films, Jaane Jaan, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. It will launch on September 21, 2023, which marks the Jab We Met actress' birthday.

The announcement had been long awaited by Kareena's fans, who are also in for a treat as the film launches on her birthday. The video takes you into the world of Jaane Jaan and showcases Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena in a whole new look, bare-faced, striking, and playing the role of a mother.

Jaideep Ahlawat, whose look will make you do a double take, and Vijay Varma, who is playing the role of a handsome police officer, The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Speaking on the upcoming film, Sujoy Ghosh shares, "Jaane Jaan is based on the book, which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read, and today, thanks to Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay, that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story, and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do."