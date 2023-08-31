Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Exotic Maldives Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying an exotic vacation in the Maldives. The actress dropped several stunning photos on her official Instagram account on August 31
One of the photos shows her dancing against the backdrop of a beautiful rainbow. She is seen wearing a hot pink bikini set
Another photo shows her relaxing on the beach and playing with sand
The actress is also seen enjoying a relaxing time with a cup of coffee. For her day out, Tamannaah opted for a white floral outfit
Tamannaah and her actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma were spotted at Mumbai airport a couple of days back. This has led to speculations that the might be enjoying the vacation together
Vijay and Tamannaah were seen together in Lust Stories 2 and they reportedly fell in love with each other during the shoot of the anthology
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah was last seen on the big screens in Bhola Shankar
