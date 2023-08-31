Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Exotic Maldives Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying an exotic vacation in the Maldives. The actress dropped several stunning photos on her official Instagram account on August 31

One of the photos shows her dancing against the backdrop of a beautiful rainbow. She is seen wearing a hot pink bikini set

Another photo shows her relaxing on the beach and playing with sand

The actress is also seen enjoying a relaxing time with a cup of coffee. For her day out, Tamannaah opted for a white floral outfit

Tamannaah and her actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma were spotted at Mumbai airport a couple of days back. This has led to speculations that the might be enjoying the vacation together

Vijay and Tamannaah were seen together in Lust Stories 2 and they reportedly fell in love with each other during the shoot of the anthology

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah was last seen on the big screens in Bhola Shankar

