 WHOA! Suriya And Dulquer Salmaan To Share Screen Space Soon In Sudha Kongara's Next?
Kongara has earlier worked with Suriya for their National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image

In what could spell as a joyous news for fans of both Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan, director Sudha Kongara of the National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru fame, is set to bring both actors together for the first time, on-screen.

As per reports, the untitled next is being touted as a gangster drama and is currently in its scripting phase. While official reports are to surface anytime soon, it has been learnt that both actors have readily agreed to star opposite each other.

If things go along seamlessly, then fans are likely to hear an announcement soon. For the unversed, music composer G.V Prakash Kumar, who also composed the music for Soorarai Pottru has been asked to come on-board for Kongara's next, as well.

article-image

Dulquer, who is currently busy with the promotions of his Pan-Indian Malayalam production King Of Kotha, has been leaving no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring that his film reaches fans across all languages. While the actor has been on a promotional tour from Hyderabad, Mumbai to Kochi and Chennai recently, he has been teaming up with his film friends and contemporaries to share collaborative promotional videos.

During his media interactions, the actor was nudged to give out a confirmation about the said film with Suriya. But, the actor politely declined from divulging any details and instead dropped his charming smile in response, giving away enough hint.

article-image

Both actors enjoy a massive following in Indian cinema and more importantly are considered the heart throbs of Tamil and Malayalam cinema respectively. While Suriya is currently shooting for Kanguva, Salmaan is readying for the release of King of Kotha, which releases in cinemas on August 24, 2023.

