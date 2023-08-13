Suriya To Essay Rolex Bhai In A Film By Lokesh Kanagaraj? Here's What We Know

2022 saw filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj deliver a delicious entertainer in Vikram. Starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, fans were left ecstatic when Suriya appeared in the climax of the film as the menacing and ruthless Rolex bhai.

While Kanagaraj is currently gearing up for the release of Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan, new developments now suggest that the maker wants to expand his horizons and collaborate with the creme de la creme of South cinema. Taking this further, news now suggests that the filmmaker is now in talks with Suriya for a Rolex bhai-only film.

Read Also Suriya Fans Die While Putting Up Banner On Actor's Birthday In Andhra Pradesh

Apparently, the Soorarai Pottru actor confirmed the same while interacting with a fan, where he revealed that he has had one-line narration given to him by the Kaithi director.

Surely, this development is likely to leave the fans jubilant as many expressed their desire to watch the character of Rolex bhai to have a film and a character journey of his own.

Currently, Suriya is busy shooting for the Siva-directorial Kanguva, which also stars Disha Patani. While he is also likely to start Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran, currently that project would have to wait since the director is busy with the sequel of his 2023 hit Viduthalai.

Meanwhile Kanagaraj's Leo is likely to release in cinemas, this October. Fans are touting it to the big Diwali release in Tamil cinema.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)