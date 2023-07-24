Suriya Fans Die While Putting Up Banner On Actor's Birthday In Andhra Pradesh

Actor Suriya celebrated his birthday on July 23, Sunday, and it was no less than a festival for the fans of the Tamil star. But in a shocking incident, his birthday celebrations turned into a disaster in Andhra Pradesh after two of his fans died in a mishap, that too while putting up banners for the actor's birthday.

Suriya predominantly works in Tamil cinema, but he has amassed lakhs of fans in all the five southern states. His birthday was celebrated by his fans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other states with great pomp and show.

Suriya fans die on his birthday

The mishap took place in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district where two college students, Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai, took up the initiative of putting up a banner of Suriya on the occasion of his birthday.

However, they were electrocuted when an iron rod of the flexi touched the overhead electric wire, and both of them died on spot.

Both of them were studying in the second year of their private degree college in Narasaraopet. Their mortal remians were sent to the Narasaraopet government hospital for post mortem.

Kin blames college

Poluri Sai's sister Ananya, who is devastated after losing her brother in the tragic incident, has blamed the college authorities for the mishap.

She told ANI that the college was responsible for her brother's death and that they should have kept an eye on the students.

"We are paying lot fees to the college. Before joining the college they assured us that students would be secured and monitored, but, the college is not protecting and monitoring the students in the hostel. We are daily labours. We struggle a lot to pay college fees, striving for a good life for my brother. It's an awful incident that happened," she said.

An investigation has now been launched in the case. Actor Suriya is yet to comment on the incident.

