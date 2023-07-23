Kanguva: FIRST Glimpse Of Suriya, Disha Patani Starrer Unveiled On Actor's Birthday

The makers of Megastar Suriya’s most anticipated, magnum opus Kanguva, have revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film on the special occasion of the megastar’s birthday.

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years including films like ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’ and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

Studio Green in association with UV Creations is producing the Suriya starrer “Kanguva” on a grand scale. The makers have finally revealed a glimpse of the film today on the special occasion of actor Suriya’s birthday.

First Glimpse of Kanguva in 10 languages

The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages now. It will be out in four more languages soon.

The World of Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.

The duration is 2 minutes with stunning visuals, epic music, and more than all, the powerful and charismatic screen presence of Megastar Suriya have enthralled the fans to a greater magnitude.

The production of this Pan-Indian film ‘Kanguva’ is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Along with that the 3D conversion has also begun for the film to give a visual delight to the audience.

About thr film

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva, the creator of many blockbuster hits in his career. Other star cast of the film will be revealed in due course. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale, across the globe in early 2024.

The team will be updating soon interesting facts about the film that will add more flavour to the excitement of Megastar Suriya fans.

