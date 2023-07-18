WATCH: Suriya Requests Paparazzi To Not Click His 13-Year-Old Son Dev At Mumbai Airport

Tamil actor Suriya was recently spotted in Mumbai along with his little son, Dev. While his fans and the paparazzi got all excited getting a glimpse of the south heartthrob, he too reciprocated their love by posing outside the airport for a few clicks. However, he had a special request for the paps and it had to do with his son, Dev.

Suriya married actor Jyothika in September 2006, and the two are now proud parents to kids Diya Suriya (15)and Dev Suriya (13).

In March, it was reported that the actor bought a swanky new apartment in Mumbai and is planning to shift base permanently with his family real soon. However, he has not shared an official confirmation yet.

Suriya's special request for paps

On Tuesday, Suriya was spotted at the Mumbai airport, taking off with his son Dev. As soon as he got off his car, the paps rushed towards him to capture his photos.

They referred to him as "Anna", and he too responded with a warm smile. And it was then that he was seen requesting the paps to not click his son's picture.

"Do not click my son with me please," he was heard telling the paps, who readily agreed and conveyed the message to others too.

Suriya's upcoming projects

On the work front, Suriya is currently busy with the Siva-directorial 'Kanguva', which also stars Disha Patani. If reports are to be believed, he will be seen playing a dual role in the film.

On the other hand, Jyothika is all set to mark her comeback in the Hindi film industry with Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri'. She also has an supernatural thriller with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

