Suriya and Jyothika Celebrate Son's Birthday At Faroe Island: WATCH VIDEO

One of Southern cinema's most loved couples, Suriya and Jyothika are known to keep their private lives away from the media glare. However, for the sake of their fans, the couple loves to share brief glimpses about their interests and candid moments from their intimate events.

Currently, the couple are holidaying at Faroe Island with their kids and also brought in their son's Dev birthday. Jyothika took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the enjoyable quality time that the family is spending together at the pictureque locale. From their delctable spreads, long city drive aways and momentous picture, the family is serving wanderlust and family goals for their fans. Jyothika captioned her post sharing, "Travel not to escape life …. But for life not to escape us!"

Check out her post below.

Both Suriya and Jyothika have been married for almost 17 years. The two were paired opposite each other in as many as seven films including Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Currently, Jyothika is working for an array of projects. While there is Kaathal: The Core with Mammootty, the actress will also be marking her comeback to Hindi cinema with Sri alongside Rajkummar Rao and an untitled supernatural thriller with Ajay Devgn and R.Madhavan.

Meanwhile Suriya is working in the Siva-directorial Kanguva alongside Disha Patani. Rumours suggest that the actor will play a dual role in the film.