Dulquer Salmaan Reveals He Was Touched Inappropriately By Female Fan: 'She Squeezed & I Was In Pain...'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is all over the news of late, courtesy his Hindi web series 'Guns & Gulaabs' and Malayalam mass entertainer 'King Of Kotha'. During the promotions of the same, he made some shocking revelations about his scary fan encounters, and shared that a female fan once touched him inappropriately, which left him in pain.

Salmaan added that a lot of times, fans don't mean to harm the celebs, but in the frenzy and excitement, they also tend to ignore personal boundaries.

He also shared that one of the incidents involved an elderly woman and he was left flabbergasted, but continued smiling for the people.

When fans touched Dulquer Salmaan inappropriately

During a recent conversation, Salmaan shared that during the promotions of one of his projects, an older woman "sneaked a peck" on his cheek. "Not very appropriate, but they are sweet," he said, adding that it caught him by surprise as he was not even looking in her direction and was busy posing for pictures.

He went on to recall another "awkward and bizarre" incident with an elderly lady. "Like she squeezed and I was in pain. I don’t think it was that kind of a grab, I don’t know what... and she was way older. I don’t know what it meant and I was on stage and a lot of people were standing there and I was like ‘Aunty please come and stand here’," he shared.

Salmaan said that a lot of times it happens because people don't know where to keep their hands, but things get uncomfortable in situations like these. "I was trying to smile and I was wondering what is happening and I didn’t know how to get out of it," he admitted.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Salmaan's latest release 'Guns & Gulaabs' has opened to mixed reviews among the masses. The show premiered on Netflix on August 18, and it also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pooja Gor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav in key roles.

Salmaan is also awaiting the release of his next film titled 'King Of Kotha'. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 24 this year.

