Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Roped In To Play The Lead Opposite Suriya In Sudha Kongara’s Next

It was earlier reported that actor Suriya, who is currently shooting for his next Kanguva, will be teaming up with Soorarai Pottru filmmaker Sudha Kongara for her untitled next.

Following the mammoth success of their National Award-winning film, the duo are likely to star in Suriya’s 43rd film, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 43. Latest reports now suggest that the makers have zeroed in on popular Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play the leading lady opposite the 48-year old actor.

While a confirmation is awaited on the development, rumours suggest that Nazriya has already consented to her presence. If this turns out to be true, it will mark the Malayalam superstar’s return to Tamil cinema following a brief hiatus. This will also mark her first collaboration withher director and lead actor.

If grapevine suggests, there is enough likeliness for Dulquer Salmaan to also play a pivotal role in the said film. However, an official confirmation is yet to be obtained.

During the promotions of King Of Kotha, Dulquer was nudged to give out a confirmation about Suriya 43. But, the actor politely declined from divulging any details and instead dropped his charming smile in response, giving away enough hints. All three actors enjoy a massive following in Indian cinema and more importantly are considered the heartthrobs of Tamil and Malayalam cinema, respectively.

While speaking to a popular Tamil publication, Kongara had briefly spoken about the project stating, "My next project is more challenging when compared to Soorarai Pottru. It is a big-budget film, but it is not a biopic. It is a movie that you all will love. I think it is my passion project, and Suriya is also equally excited about it."

Read Also Natural Star Nani Expresses Disappointment Over Suriya And Jai Bhim Losing Out On National Film...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)