Dulquer Salmaan Extends A Heartfelt Wish To Megastar Father Mammootty On His 72nd Birthday

As legendary actor Mammootty turned a year older today, wishes have been pouring in but he received a special wish from his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan. The Guns & Gulaabs actor penned an emotional note for his father. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared adorable pictures to express his love for his father.

In one of the black-and-white pictures, the father-son duo is seen looking outside the window.mThe other photo, shows the bond of Dulquer has with his dad. Sharing the pictures, he penned a sweet note, "When I was a boy you were the man I wanted to become. When I first stood in front of the camera you were the actor I wanted to become. When I became a father you were everything I wanted to be. I hope one day I become even half of who you are Pa! Wishing you the happiest birthday. May you always continue to awe, entertain and inspire the world in ways only you can.#favouriteday #worldcelebratesmyhero #loveeverywhere #oneman #megastarbirthday #mydaddystrongest #fanboyfirst."

Not only Mammootty's family members but his industry friends further extended the warm birthday wishes. Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and posted, "Happy birthday, dear Ichakka"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a portrait of Mammootty on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Mammukka! Can't wait to see what you have in store for us this year!"

Rakul Preet Singh also wished the actor and her post read, "Happy birthday Sir. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and joy. Dulquer was recently seen in the web series Guns & Gulaabs alongside RajKummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah.

Helmed by Raj & DK the series streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from that, his recent theatrical release was King of Kotha which received decent responses from the audience. He will be seen in the upcoming multi-lingual film Kaantha.

Dulquer will not only headline Kaantha but will produce it in collaboration with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. The film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose debut feature Nila (2016) won the audience award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival. Selvaraj's documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan is set to release on Netflix on August 4. The filmmaker also assisted Ang Lee in 'Life of Pi'.

Kaantha will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)