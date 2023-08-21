Pooja A Gor On Working With Dulquer Salmaan In Guns & Gulaabs: 'Have Found A Friend For Life'

Actress Pooja A Gor starred in the recently-released Raj & DK web series 'Guns & Gulaabs', and she plays a key role in the narrative. After becoming a household name with her hard-hitting television show 'Pratigya', she dabbled into films with 'Kedarnath', and at present, she is focused on carving a niche for herself in the OTT world as well.



The Free Press Journal got in touch with Pooja for a candid chat and the actress shared her experience of working in 'Guns & Gulaabs', her journey in showbiz, and more.



Pooja plays the sweet and lovable wife to actor Dulquer Salmaan in 'Guns & Gulaabs', and while their chemistry has received a thumbs up from the audience, she says that the two have become great friends off camera too. "I can certainly say that he is a brilliant actor and a kind-hearted human being. I can take the liberty to say that I have found friends for life in DQ and his wife Amaal," she gushes.

The actress shares that Raj & DK were the biggest reasons she took up the part in 'Guns & Gulaabs' and she is happy over the show's feedback. "It’s always motivating to be appreciated for the hard work you put in. People are loving the quirky storyline and the nostalgia of the world of Guns & Gulaabs," she quips.



Pooja played the lead in the daily soap 'Pratigya', but she decided to shift gears and move to Bollywood at the peak of her TV career. However, she has no regrets, and instead, believes that the move was essential for her growth. "I do agree that being a TV actress had become comparatively easier owing to the number of years I have spent in the industry. But as an actor, we thrive on new characters and ideas. I definitely agree that change is difficult, but to attain the next milestone of my journey as an actor, it was essential for me to embrace the change," she explains.





Having been a part of all three mediums now, Pooja feels that while television focuses on giving maximum output in the lowest possible time, filmmaking is a more relaxed process with a substantial scale and grandeur.



"OTT has the best of both worlds because the platform can deliver content in a multiple hour and season format, but with the advent of new directors and actors coming in, has the similar scale and grandeur of cinema without the restriction of storytelling in 2-3 hours," she avers.



She adds that there is also a creative freedom which comes with OTT, which allows actors and filmmakers to "experiment with mature themes as well as make content for niche audiences".





Going ahead, Pooja wants to explore more meaty characters which require intense preparation, and wishes to work with new directors and actors. On a parting note, she reveals, "I am currently shooting for another series called Flight Into Fear, directed by Anubhav Sinha. I am very excited about that as well."

