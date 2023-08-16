Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Raj And DK Host Friends To Grand Premiere of Guns And Gulaabs: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023
It was a night of fun and frolic as the stars and their friends gathered at the grand premiere of the upcoming Netflix show Guns and Gulaabs. More photos ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Rajkummar Rao plays Panna Tipu
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Dulquer Salmaan is joined by wife Amal Sufiya. He plays Arjun in the series
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shreya Dhanwanthary, who also stars in the series, stunned in a red saree
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Directors Raj and DK pose with the child artistes who feature on the show namely Tanishq Chaudhary, Krish Rao, Suhani Sethi and Araham Sawant
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Bhumi Pednekar looked lovely in a black halter neck paired with black pants
Photos by Varinder Chawla
That's a sweet Badhaai Do reunion
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi turned up in a blazer and jeans ensemble. She pulls off a rather difficult look
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Richa Chadha channels her inner flower child
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sanjana Sanghi kept it simple black tee and jeans
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Wamiqa Gabbi flaunts her beautiful collar bones in a shoulder-less black dress
Photos by Varinder Chawla
We heart singer Lisa Mishra's powder blue top paired with beige pants look
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Babil Khan arrived wearing a cool graphic sweatshirt
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Saqib Saleem aces the black and neon look
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sharib Hashmi waves heartily
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Hinduja aka Sandeep Bhaiya flashes his charming smile
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The Family Man trio including actor Aritro Banerjee reunite
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Abhishek Banerjee going completely gangsta
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Yashaswi Dayama adds a hint of colour to an all-black look
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Hard to escape Ayush Mehra's charming smile
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Hansal Mehta arrives at his most comfortable best
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Writer-director Karan Anshuman poses for a picture
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Writer-director Suparn Verma cuts off from the black crowd in red
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Twins Gaurav Chopra and Goutam Chopra, who were last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, will also star in the series
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Mozez Singh wears an interesting pair of shoes to the do. Quite love the print
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Kalliroi Tziafeta arrives in a floral wrap dress
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Actor-director Nikhil Dwivedi arrives in his staple cardigan and jeans do
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!