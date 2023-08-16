Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Raj And DK Host Friends To Grand Premiere of Guns And Gulaabs: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023

It was a night of fun and frolic as the stars and their friends gathered at the grand premiere of the upcoming Netflix show Guns and Gulaabs. More photos ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao plays Panna Tipu

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Dulquer Salmaan is joined by wife Amal Sufiya. He plays Arjun in the series

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who also stars in the series, stunned in a red saree

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Directors Raj and DK pose with the child artistes who feature on the show namely Tanishq Chaudhary, Krish Rao, Suhani Sethi and Araham Sawant

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bhumi Pednekar looked lovely in a black halter neck paired with black pants

Photos by Varinder Chawla

That's a sweet Badhaai Do reunion

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi turned up in a blazer and jeans ensemble. She pulls off a rather difficult look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Richa Chadha channels her inner flower child

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sanjana Sanghi kept it simple black tee and jeans

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Wamiqa Gabbi flaunts her beautiful collar bones in a shoulder-less black dress

Photos by Varinder Chawla

We heart singer Lisa Mishra's powder blue top paired with beige pants look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Babil Khan arrived wearing a cool graphic sweatshirt

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Saqib Saleem aces the black and neon look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sharib Hashmi waves heartily

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Hinduja aka Sandeep Bhaiya flashes his charming smile

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The Family Man trio including actor Aritro Banerjee reunite

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Banerjee going completely gangsta

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Yashaswi Dayama adds a hint of colour to an all-black look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Hard to escape Ayush Mehra's charming smile

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Director Hansal Mehta arrives at his most comfortable best

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Writer-director Karan Anshuman poses for a picture

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Writer-director Suparn Verma cuts off from the black crowd in red

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Twins Gaurav Chopra and Goutam Chopra, who were last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, will also star in the series

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Director Mozez Singh wears an interesting pair of shoes to the do. Quite love the print

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kalliroi Tziafeta arrives in a floral wrap dress

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actor-director Nikhil Dwivedi arrives in his staple cardigan and jeans do

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Dulquer Salmaan Hails Sita Ramam As His DDLJ At Guns & Gulaabs Trailer Launch
Find out More