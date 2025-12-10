Who is Mukesh Chhabra? Casting Director Getting Praises For Dhurandhar Actors

Mukesh Chhabra - Dhurandhar Casting Director | Instagram

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for multiple factors. One of the elements that is being loved by one and all is the casting of the movie. The film is inspired by true events, and the casting based on real-life characters is being called perfect. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is getting all the praise for doing such an amazing casting in the film.

A netizen tweeted, "Mukesh Chhabra (casting director) shines in #Dhurandhar and the makeup, hairstyling, and costume teams match his brilliance with flawless, character-driven work. A fresh wave of craft and creativity on screen. #RanveerSingh (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Mukesh Chhabra is doing a brilliant job as casting director Dangal Scam 1992 #Dhurandhar The casting for these masterpieces couldn't have been any better (sic)."

Who Is Mukesh Chhabra?

For the uninitiated, Mukesh Chhabra is one of the biggest casting directors in the Indian film industry. He started his career as an assistant casting director with Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti, which was released in 2006.

Later, he did casting for many popular films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijan, Dangal, Scam 1992 (web series), Dunki, Chamkila, and others. He is also a director and helmed Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara.

In 2015, Chhabra announced that he has become an official member of the Casting Society of America (CSA). Since then on social media, he is using his name as Mukesh Chhabra CSA.

Mukesh Chhabra Thanks Audience For Praising His Casting In Dhurandhar

On Tuesday, Mukesh tweeted, "So much love coming in for #Dhurandar ’s casting. It honestly takes me back to my early days Gangs of Wasseypur (sic)."

Sara Arjun Pens A Heartfelt Note For Mukesh Chhabra

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar at the trailer launch event had revealed Chhabra had auditioned 1300 girls to play the female lead in the film, and later Sara Arjun was selected.

The actress recently shared a heartfelt post for Chhabra, which read, "To the man who changed the course of my life. My Dear Mukesh Sir💕 Sometimes, with a father, life gently places another guiding presence in your path. Someone whose belief does not replace your own roots, but quietly strengthens them. For me, that presence is you. You believed in me before the world noticed, and that silent faith changed everything. Every time Dhurandhar’s casting is praised, I feel immense pride because your instinct, your vision and your heart shaped that magic. You see what others often miss. You do not just give opportunities. You give people room to become. Your passion inspires me deeply. The hunger you carry to outdo yourself every single day is something I truly look up to. There are moments when work fades into the background, and what remains is presence. That calm strength. That unspoken assurance that makes my heart feel steady and safe."

"You have shown me that true power is never noisy, and real belief does not need declarations. It simply stands there. Thank you for seeing Yalina in me. Thank you for holding my spirit steady in moments I never had to name. From the McDonald’s ad to Dhurandhar, this journey feels nothing short of a blessing. Main ise ittefak nahi, rehnuma maanti hoon ki baap ka saaya bhi ho, aur saath hi aisa haath bhi jo thaamna jaanta ho🧿❤️ I am proud of you, and I will always honour the belief you placed in me. With gratitude and lots of love," she further wrote.