GHMC Issues Notice To Allu Arjun's Family Over Illegal Construction At Business Park Building: Reports

Allu Arjun | PTI

A fresh controversy has surfaced for superstar Allu Arjun and his family after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a notice to the Allu Business Park building in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, citing illegal construction.

On Monday (September 8), GHMC's Circle-18 authorities served a show-cause notice to the actor and his family, questioning why the unauthorised structure should not be demolished.

According to media reports, the notice was issued by Circle-18 Deputy Commissioner Sammaiah following an inspection of the property.

Reportedly, the construction was originally permitted on a plot measuring 1,226 square yards, with approval granted for two cellars and ground plus four floors. However, GHMC officials found that an illegal extension had been carried out on the fourth floor without prior approval.

Taking cognisance of the violation, the GHMC reportedly demanded an explanation from Allu Arjun's family, asking them to justify the unauthorised construction. Failure to provide a satisfactory response could result in the demolition of the extended portion, the notice warns.

The Allu Business Park, located on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills, was constructed two years ago by the Allu family. The building serves as the hub for Geetha Arts, Allu Arts, and several other associated businesses.

The matter is currently under review, and Allu Arjun's family is yet to issue an official response to the allegations.

This development comes at a time when Allu Arjun has been in the spotlight both for his professional achievements and public image.