 GHMC Issues Notice To Allu Arjun's Family Over Illegal Construction At Business Park Building: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGHMC Issues Notice To Allu Arjun's Family Over Illegal Construction At Business Park Building: Reports

GHMC Issues Notice To Allu Arjun's Family Over Illegal Construction At Business Park Building: Reports

On Monday (September 8), GHMC's Circle-18 authorities served a show-cause notice to the actor and his family, questioning why the unauthorised structure should not be demolished. According to media reports, the notice was issued by Circle-18 Deputy Commissioner Sammaiah following an inspection of the property.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun | PTI

A fresh controversy has surfaced for superstar Allu Arjun and his family after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a notice to the Allu Business Park building in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, citing illegal construction.

On Monday (September 8), GHMC's Circle-18 authorities served a show-cause notice to the actor and his family, questioning why the unauthorised structure should not be demolished.

According to media reports, the notice was issued by Circle-18 Deputy Commissioner Sammaiah following an inspection of the property.

Read Also
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love,...
article-image

Reportedly, the construction was originally permitted on a plot measuring 1,226 square yards, with approval granted for two cellars and ground plus four floors. However, GHMC officials found that an illegal extension had been carried out on the fourth floor without prior approval.

FPJ Shorts
2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All 7 Accused
2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All 7 Accused
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

Taking cognisance of the violation, the GHMC reportedly demanded an explanation from Allu Arjun's family, asking them to justify the unauthorised construction. Failure to provide a satisfactory response could result in the demolition of the extended portion, the notice warns.

Read Also
Allu Arjun Argues With Airport Security As Latter Asks Him To Show Face With ID, Netizens Call Him...
article-image

The Allu Business Park, located on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills, was constructed two years ago by the Allu family. The building serves as the hub for Geetha Arts, Allu Arts, and several other associated businesses.

The matter is currently under review, and Allu Arjun's family is yet to issue an official response to the allegations.

This development comes at a time when Allu Arjun has been in the spotlight both for his professional achievements and public image.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GHMC Issues Notice To Allu Arjun's Family Over Illegal Construction At Business Park Building:...

GHMC Issues Notice To Allu Arjun's Family Over Illegal Construction At Business Park Building:...

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh Sends Legal Notice Over Misuse Of Videos:...

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh Sends Legal Notice Over Misuse Of Videos:...

Ek Tha Raja, The Documentary On 8 Warrior Kings Who You've Never Heard Of

Ek Tha Raja, The Documentary On 8 Warrior Kings Who You've Never Heard Of

Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director...

Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director...