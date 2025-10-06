From Playing Dhritarashtra In Mahabharat To Leading A Cybercrime Thriller, Thakur Anoop Singh Shares His Story Of Grit, Growth And Discipline

Thakur Anoop Singh |

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actor Thakur Anoop Singh opened up about his upcoming film Controll, a cybercrime thriller based on true events surrounding digital frauds. Best known for his roles in Romeo S3, Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Mahabharat (as Dhritarashtra), and popular South films including Yajmana, Rogue, and Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Singh is now stepping into the lead role of Abhimanyu in Controll. Directed by Safdar Abbas, the film is set to release on October 10. In this candid conversation, Singh discussed his first reaction to the script, his preparations, the discipline that drives him, and his vision for the future. Excerpts:



Q. The film Controll is based on true events surrounding digital frauds and cybercrime. What was your first reaction when you heard the script?

A. My first reaction was the relatability factor that the script carries. I’ve personally seen friends experience similar scams, and that made it feel very real to me. I thought, if this could happen to people I know, imagine how many others must have gone through it. The script felt both informative and impactful-it spreads awareness about what can go wrong in your life if you’re not careful online. I found the story challenging because it allowed me to portray a victim’s perspective and show what happens to a victim’s family when they’re scammed. That’s what made it such an interesting subject for me.





Q. The film deals with such a relevant issue. Did you research or meet any real-life victims of cyber fraud?

A. As I mentioned earlier, I already knew people who had gone through such scams, so I observed them closely. I studied how hackers create fake OTPs or links, and how they manipulate victims into panicking and making mistakes. My friend’s mother, who’s in her 60s, was once scammed. I often say that our parents belong to the last innocent generation, and this incident really hit home. I saw firsthand how they struggled to recover the money-which they never could-and how the scammer, despite their pleading, stayed cold and unapologetic. It showed me the mindset of such criminals. I tried to bring that anger and helplessness into my performance as Abhimanyu in Controll.





Q. How was your experience working with Safdar Abbas, the director of the film?

A. It was a great experience. Safdar Abbas has previously worked as an associate director with Abbas-Mustan, so he came with a lot of experience. Controll was his first film as an independent director, and it was only my second film as a protagonist. We bonded well even before the shoot-we did a lot of workshops together. His clarity and experience reflected on set, and overall, it was a very positive and collaborative experience.



Q. Many people first noticed you in Mahabharat. Do you feel that role shaped your career in a significant way?

A. Absolutely. Playing Dhritarashtra in Mahabharat gave me tremendous confidence and experience. It wasn’t directly responsible for my move into films, but it definitely motivated me to take that step. Working on such a massive production helped me understand the craft better and prepared me for larger roles. That experience gave me the self-belief to approach filmmakers and tell them I was ready for films. So yes, it played an important role in shaping my journey.



Q. You’ve worked in Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and television. How do you see the difference in working styles across these industries?

A. The culture differs, but the basic principles of filmmaking remain the same. However, I’d say there’s more discipline in the South. If the call time is 8 a.m., the shoot really begins at 8. The biggest stars, like Suriya or Allu Arjun, arrive on time. That’s why they manage to shoot so much content in a single day. In comparison, Hindi and Marathi film sets can sometimes have delays-I’ve had shoots where I arrived at 5 a.m. but didn’t start until 9:30! So, the main difference is time management. Apart from that, every industry has its own charm, and if you’re good at your job, every experience becomes rewarding.



Q. Balancing acting and fitness must be demanding. What does a day in your routine usually look like?

A. When I’m not shooting, I work out twice a day-morning and evening-seven days a week. The gym is my meditation zone; lifting weights helps me clear my mind and stay focused. It keeps negative thoughts away and helps me maintain balance. When I’m shooting, I have a 12-hour work schedule, followed by about two hours of training. I’ve maintained this disciplined lifestyle for over a decade now. For Controll, I had to lean down because I play an army officer and couldn’t look too bulky. My arms were around 17-18 inches, so I switched from heavy lifting to cross-training and cardio to blend in with the other personnel. It was challenging but a great experience.





Q. What advice would you give to young people who want to maintain discipline in their career and health?

A. Discipline has brought me where I am today. It’s all about managing your time, diet, and routine. You can’t live carelessly thinking you can fix things later. The body adapts quickly to whatever lifestyle you choose, so you must stay consistent. My advice to youngsters is: if you have a vision, stay disciplined in every aspect of life. That’s the only way to achieve your goals and sustain success.



Q. Apart from Controll, are there any upcoming projects your fans can look forward to?

A. Yes, I’ve heard a few exciting narrations that I’m very keen to take forward. Also, Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj - Part 1 released last November, and Part 2 is in pre-production. If everything goes well, we’ll start shooting that next year. So yes, there’s a lot in the pipeline, and I can’t wait to surprise the audience with what’s coming next.





Q. Lastly, if you weren’t an actor, what do you think you’d be doing right now?

A. I was actually a pilot before I became an actor, so I’d probably still be flying planes. There are only two things I’ve ever been truly passionate about-flying and acting. If I weren’t in front of the camera, I’d definitely be up in the skies! From flying planes to stepping into the shoes of complex characters, Thakur Anoop Singh’s journey has been driven by passion and discipline. With Controll, he not only highlights the pressing issue of cybercrime but also brings a deeply personal perspective to the role. As he continues to explore diverse projects across industries, Singh remains committed to his craft and his philosophy of discipline, making him one of the most inspiring actors to watch out for.