 'Zeher Kha Kar Mar Jaungi...': Pawan Singh's Second Wife Jyoti Singh Breaks Down As Police Stop Her From Entering His Lucknow Home—VIDEO
Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, broke down as police stopped her from entering her husband's Lucknow home, claiming he filed an FIR against her. Officers asked her to accompany them to the station. Threatening self-harm, she said, "Agar insaaf nahin mila, main yahin zehar kha lungi." She also accused him of cheating and pleaded for immediate justice.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
In a shocking development, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, was seen breaking down after being restrained by police officers from entering his Lucknow residence, alleging that her husband had lodged an FIR against her. Several police officers were seen requesting her to accompany them to the police station, stating that the Inspector had issued a summons and clarifying that no case had been registered against her at that time.

Pawan Singh's Wife Breaks Down As Police Stop Her From Entering His Home

Jyoti, however, was heard saying that she was being publicly humiliated. A police officer was further heard stating that there are ongoing legal proceedings between both parties and that Jyoti had levelled allegations of murder against Pawan, to which she denied stating that her complaint pertained solely to maintenance proceedings.

Jyoti Singh Threatens To Consume Poison

Further, Jyoti threatened to consume poison in the presence of the police officers and stated, "Aaj main sirf samaj ke kehne par yahan aayi thi, bas yeh din dekhne ke liye. Agar abhi bhi insaaf nahin mila to koi umeed nahin hai. Main ghar mein zehar kha kar mar jaungi; iss ghar se meri laash jaayegi. Yeh last baar hai jo main keh rahi hoon. Main ek shareef ghar ki beti hoon, ek shareef ghar ki bahu hoon. Agar mujhe police station jaana pad raha hai, to main yahin se zehar kha kar nikal lungi. Bas, bohot ho gaya. Insaaf dijiye mujhe."

Jyoti Singh Accuses Pawan Singh Of Cheating

Jyoti was heard accusing Pawan of infidelity, alleging that he took another woman to a hotel in her presence, "Yeh samaj ki seva karenge? Yeh Pawan ji seva karenge jo apni patni ko nikalne ke liye police bula rahe hain? Chunav ke dauraan apni patni ka istemal kiya, aur phir doosri ladkiyon ko lekar hotel gaye. Sab poochte the na ki chunav ke baad main kyun aa gayi? Kyunki chunav ke 20 din baad Pawan ji hamare saamne ek ladki ko lekar hotel gaye the. Hum ek patni hoke yeh bardaasht nahin kar sakte the, isiliye hum chale gaye. Aur ab yeh Pawan ji insaaf karenge?"

Before her visit, Jyoti posted a public message to Pawan on Facebook, saying, "Dear husband, Mr. Pawan Singh, I am coming to your residence in Lucknow tomorrow to meet you and your family. I will wait for you there for two days."

