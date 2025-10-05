 'Trying To Tarnish My Image...': Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj SLAMS Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal's Infidelity Claims, Calls Her Fame Digger
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Trying To Tarnish My Image...': Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj SLAMS Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal's Infidelity Claims, Calls Her Fame Digger

'Trying To Tarnish My Image...': Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj SLAMS Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal's Infidelity Claims, Calls Her Fame Digger

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, currently in Bigg Boss 19, responded to ex-wife Akanksha Jindal’s infidelity claims, calling her a 'fame digger.' Akanksha alleged he was disloyal and involved with multiple women. Bajaj stated, "To see someone I once loved trying to tarnish my image for a moment of fame is beyond painful." He urged media and viewers to ignore such baseless attempts.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, currently in the Bigg Boss 19 house, was once married to his school sweetheart Akanksha Jindal in 2017. Akanksha recently made shocking revelations about him, claiming that he was disloyal during their marriage. She alleged that he was involved with multiple women, and several people from the industry spoke to her to reveal his true nature. She even found some screenshots, and when she confronted him, he allegedly played the victim card.

Abhishek Bajaj Hits Back At Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal's Infidelity Claims

While Akanksha's revelations have now come to light, Abhishek has responded by calling her a 'fame digger' in a statement shared by his team. The note was penned by Abhishek prior to entering Salman Khan’s reality show. His statement read, "I never thought I would have to write something like this, but as advised by my team, I feel it's important for my own safety and peace of mind especially when I am in the Bigg Boss house.

"I didn't imagine that my past would be dragged into the present. After years of silence and separation, to see a "fame digger" I once loved with all my heart now trying to tarnish my image and reputation for a moment of fame will be beyond painful," said Bajaj.

FPJ Shorts
2 Fire Incidents Reported In Byculla; No Injuries, Blaze Doused Swiftly
2 Fire Incidents Reported In Byculla; No Injuries, Blaze Doused Swiftly
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds High-Level Meeting To Review Flood Situation In North Bengal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds High-Level Meeting To Review Flood Situation In North Bengal
FPJ Interview: 'Shorter But Intense Bursts Of Rainfall Due To Global Warming' Says IMD Mumbai Director
FPJ Interview: 'Shorter But Intense Bursts Of Rainfall Due To Global Warming' Says IMD Mumbai Director
Viral VIDEO: Stray Bull Attacks Elderly Man Outside His House, Throws Him Into Drain In UP's Muzaffarnagar
Viral VIDEO: Stray Bull Attacks Elderly Man Outside His House, Throws Him Into Drain In UP's Muzaffarnagar
Read Also
Armaan Malik Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers For Unfair Portrayal Of Amaal Mallik, DELETES Post Later:...
article-image

Further, he said that it took him immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase of his life, to heal, and to rebuild his career on his own terms. He added that every step he took was guided by honesty and hard work, and to have that questioned or attacked in such a "cheap and disgraceful" manner is heartbreaking and deeply unfair.

Abhishek also urged people to refrain from discussing his personal life when he is not around to share his side of the story. He added that he wants the media and viewers not to give attention or importance to such baseless attempts, which aim only to destroy someone's dignity.

The couple separated in 2019 and officially got divorced in 2020

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Trying To Tarnish My Image...': Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj SLAMS Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal's...

'Trying To Tarnish My Image...': Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj SLAMS Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal's...

Kylie Jenner Is Real Haute Couture Queen In White Mini Dress Made Entirely Out Of 'Paper' At Paris...

Kylie Jenner Is Real Haute Couture Queen In White Mini Dress Made Entirely Out Of 'Paper' At Paris...

Big Brother Arhaan Khan Beams With Joy As Paps Congratulate Him After Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan...

Big Brother Arhaan Khan Beams With Joy As Paps Congratulate Him After Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan...

Aneet Padda Recalls Landing On Scam Websites For Auditions At 17: 'Almost Every Production Has My...

Aneet Padda Recalls Landing On Scam Websites For Auditions At 17: 'Almost Every Production Has My...

Is BTS Coming To India During World Tour 2026? Know The Truth Here

Is BTS Coming To India During World Tour 2026? Know The Truth Here