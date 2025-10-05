'Trying To Tarnish My Image...': Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj SLAMS Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal's Infidelity Claims, Calls Her Fame Digger

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, currently in the Bigg Boss 19 house, was once married to his school sweetheart Akanksha Jindal in 2017. Akanksha recently made shocking revelations about him, claiming that he was disloyal during their marriage. She alleged that he was involved with multiple women, and several people from the industry spoke to her to reveal his true nature. She even found some screenshots, and when she confronted him, he allegedly played the victim card.

Abhishek Bajaj Hits Back At Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal's Infidelity Claims

While Akanksha's revelations have now come to light, Abhishek has responded by calling her a 'fame digger' in a statement shared by his team. The note was penned by Abhishek prior to entering Salman Khan’s reality show. His statement read, "I never thought I would have to write something like this, but as advised by my team, I feel it's important for my own safety and peace of mind especially when I am in the Bigg Boss house.

"I didn't imagine that my past would be dragged into the present. After years of silence and separation, to see a "fame digger" I once loved with all my heart now trying to tarnish my image and reputation for a moment of fame will be beyond painful," said Bajaj.

Further, he said that it took him immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase of his life, to heal, and to rebuild his career on his own terms. He added that every step he took was guided by honesty and hard work, and to have that questioned or attacked in such a "cheap and disgraceful" manner is heartbreaking and deeply unfair.

Abhishek also urged people to refrain from discussing his personal life when he is not around to share his side of the story. He added that he wants the media and viewers not to give attention or importance to such baseless attempts, which aim only to destroy someone's dignity.

The couple separated in 2019 and officially got divorced in 2020