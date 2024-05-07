Complaint Filed Against Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 Makers For Disrespecting Judicial System Amid Film's Ajmer Shoot

Akshay Kumar is currently filming for Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Amid this, a complaint has been filed against the film's makers for allegedly disrespecting the judicial system.

According to a report by NBT, Chandrabhan Singh Rathod, Ajmer District Bar Association President said, “This decision has been taken considering the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It seems that the filmmakers, directors and actors do not respect the dignity and prestige of the judiciary of the country’s Constitution at all. The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is going on in the surrounding villages and areas including the DRM office of Ajmer, which will continue for several days."

"Even during the shooting of this film, the actors of the film do not seem to be at all serious about the image, prestige and dignity of the judiciary including the judges," added the report.

The hearing of the case will take place on May 7.

A few days ago, Akshay announced that the filming of Jolly LLB 3 has began with Arshad. The De Dana Dan actor wrote, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”

The first Jolly LLB film was released in 2013 and its sequel in 2017.