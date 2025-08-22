 Rapper Lil Nas X Spotted Nearly-Naked, Suspected Drug Overdose Leads To Arrest & Hospitalisation In LA; Video Goes Viral
Rapper Lil Nas X Spotted Nearly-Naked, Suspected Drug Overdose Leads To Arrest & Hospitalisation In LA; Video Goes Viral

Rapper Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, shocked fans after a viral video showed him half-naked in Los Angeles, wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. Police said he charged at officers before being taken into custody and hospitalised for a possible overdose. He faces suspicion of misdemeanour battery on a police officer. His condition remains unknown.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Photo Via X

Rapper Montero Lamar Hill, popularly known as Lil Nas X, shocked fans after a video posted by TMZ of him went viral on Thursday. He was seen half-naked, wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, walking around the streets of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, Los Angeles, around midnight.

Lil Nas X Spotted Nearly-Naked In LA

The viral video showed the Old Town Road singer wandering down the street. At one point, he pointed at a passing car that was recording him, muttered about going to a party, and even placed an orange traffic cone on his head.

Lil Nas X Hospitalised

Shortly after, a man noticed him and informed the police, reporting a 'nude man walking in the street.'

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect charged at them and was subsequently taken into custody. According to TMZ, Lil Nas X was transported to the hospital after officers shared that he might have suffered a possible overdose.

Lil Nas X Arrested After Clash With Police

He was arrested for battery on a police officer, along with misconduct, including public obscenity and was subsequently transferred to a hospital. While the rapper remains hospitalised, he is expected to be booked later on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

His condition remains unknown.

Before the shocking incident, Lil Nas X had been posting a bizarre series of 11 photos on Instagram, as reported by Page Six. The images showed his house in a state of disarray, with scattered pieces of art and furniture.

In the caption of one of his selfies, he wrote, "OH NO sHES GONE MAD! CRAZY I TELL U!"

Nas rose to fame with the release of his 2018 country rap single, Old Town Road.

