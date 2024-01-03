It's Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi In Jolly LLB 3? Film To Release In 2025

It's Arshad Warsi Vs Akshay Kumar In Jolly LLB 3? Film To Release In 2025 | Photo Via Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB franchise has been a popular one. The first two instalments of the film have been successful, however, rumours are stating that a third part is in the making. A source revealed that the filming for the film will begin in May this year.

According to the source, "Director Subhash Kapoor has begun his preps for the 3rd installment of Jolly LLB. It is going to be Akshay versus Arshad this time. Subhashji has cracked a subject that pits both the Jolly's against each other. The shooting begins in May 2024 and the film will be released in theatres in 2025."

Disney and Cape Of Good Films are producing Jolly LLB 3. Earlier, netiznes have loved both the Jollys in the previous parts, while Arshad as Jagdish Tyagi received lots of love and praise, Akshay as Jagdish Mishra was also hailed by fans.

Meanwhile, other than Jolly LLB 3, Arshad and Akshay are also currently working together on Welcome To The Jungle featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Disha Patani.

It is slated to release in December 2024.