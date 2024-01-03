 It's Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi In Jolly LLB 3? Film To Release In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIt's Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi In Jolly LLB 3? Film To Release In 2025

It's Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi In Jolly LLB 3? Film To Release In 2025

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 to begin shooting in May, this year.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
It's Arshad Warsi Vs Akshay Kumar In Jolly LLB 3? Film To Release In 2025 | Photo Via Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB franchise has been a popular one. The first two instalments of the film have been successful, however, rumours are stating that a third part is in the making. A source revealed that the filming for the film will begin in May this year.

According to the source, "Director Subhash Kapoor has begun his preps for the 3rd installment of Jolly LLB. It is going to be Akshay versus Arshad this time. Subhashji has cracked a subject that pits both the Jolly's against each other. The shooting begins in May 2024 and the film will be released in theatres in 2025."

Read Also
'I Like Porn But Won't Do It': Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Doing A Film Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
article-image

Disney and Cape Of Good Films are producing Jolly LLB 3. Earlier, netiznes have loved both the Jollys in the previous parts, while Arshad as Jagdish Tyagi received lots of love and praise, Akshay as Jagdish Mishra was also hailed by fans.

Meanwhile, other than Jolly LLB 3, Arshad and Akshay are also currently working together on Welcome To The Jungle featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Disha Patani.

It is slated to release in December 2024.

Read Also
'Already Missing Uday & Majnu': Fans Upset With Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar's Absence In Welcome To...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says "I...

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says

Pulkit Samrat Surprises GF Kriti Kharbanda With Tabla Performance, Leaves Actress In Awe (WATCH)

Pulkit Samrat Surprises GF Kriti Kharbanda With Tabla Performance, Leaves Actress In Awe (WATCH)

PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya...

PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya...