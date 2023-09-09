'Already Missing Uday & Majnu': Fans Upset With Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar's Absence In Welcome To The Jungle | Photo Via Instagram.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar, who is celebrating his 56th birthday, announced his new film titled Welcome To The Jungle. It is the third installment in the Welcome film series. He also shared a hilarious teaser and stated that it is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

The stellar cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3."

However, fans expressed their disappointment over Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's absence in Welcome To The Jungle as the two stars played the iconic characters of Majnu Bhai and Uday respectively. A user said, "Can't imagine Welcome movie without Uday and Majnu."

While a second user commented, "Without uday majnu there is no welcome." A third netizen said, "Such a big star cast of #Welcome3 But still it seems incomplete without #Majnu #udayshetty."

