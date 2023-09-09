Akshay Kumar Visits Mahakal Temple With Shikhar Dhawan, Son Aarav On Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar sought blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the occasion of his birthday
The actor visited the temple in the early hours of Saturday, and he was accompanied by his son Aarav and Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
Akshay was seen participating in the aarti and performing rituals outside the sanctum sanctorum
All of them were seen praying to the Lord with folded hands
Akshay wore a saffron dhoti and a matching shawl, abiding by the rules of the temple
The priests were also seen putting garlands around the actor's neck after the puja
Shikhar was seen wearing a white kurta and pyjama as he prayed to the Lord
Akshay had visited the Mahakal temple during the shoot of OMG 2 too, and interestingly, in the film, he played the role of Lord Shiva
On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his next, Mission Raniganj, which hits theatres on October 6
