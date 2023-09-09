Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra & Others Dazzle At Mumbai Fashion Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023
Celebs queued up at the GQ Awards held in Mumbai on Friday night and they made sure to put their best foot forward for the gala. Ayushmann Khurrana turned up in all white at the fashion event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn as she sashayed in in a bright purple backless gown with matching heels
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ishaan Khatter and Vijay Varma brought in the monochrome energy on the red carpet
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh looked chic in a black velvet bodycon dress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Jawan girl Sanya Malhotra was the cutest yet fashionable butterfly as she turned up at the event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Looks like black was the colour of the night as Shruti Haasan too pulled off a bold black look and channeled her desi Kylie Jenner mood
Photo by Varinder Chawla
When in doubt, wear white, and Alaya F surely swears by it. Her white tube gown with a thigh-high slit was as classy as it gets
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Trust Orry to dish out a quirky look for a fashion event. He grabbed eyeballs as he walked wearing an emerald co-ord set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Saiyami Kher looked royal in a deep blue gown and her fashion game is sure to give others a run for their money
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Mouni Roy opted for a shimmer halter-neck gown and she posed with her husband Suraj Nambiar, who looked dapper in a blue suit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for a bold red look for the awards night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Palak Tiwari went for a one-shoulder black sheer gown adorned with roses
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Saiee Manjrekar exuded boss lady vibes in a black gown paired with a blazer and tie
Photo by Varinder Chawla
