Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra & Others Dazzle At Mumbai Fashion Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023

Celebs queued up at the GQ Awards held in Mumbai on Friday night and they made sure to put their best foot forward for the gala. Ayushmann Khurrana turned up in all white at the fashion event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn as she sashayed in in a bright purple backless gown with matching heels

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ishaan Khatter and Vijay Varma brought in the monochrome energy on the red carpet

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh looked chic in a black velvet bodycon dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Jawan girl Sanya Malhotra was the cutest yet fashionable butterfly as she turned up at the event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Looks like black was the colour of the night as Shruti Haasan too pulled off a bold black look and channeled her desi Kylie Jenner mood

Photo by Varinder Chawla

When in doubt, wear white, and Alaya F surely swears by it. Her white tube gown with a thigh-high slit was as classy as it gets

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Trust Orry to dish out a quirky look for a fashion event. He grabbed eyeballs as he walked wearing an emerald co-ord set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Saiyami Kher looked royal in a deep blue gown and her fashion game is sure to give others a run for their money

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy opted for a shimmer halter-neck gown and she posed with her husband Suraj Nambiar, who looked dapper in a blue suit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for a bold red look for the awards night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Palak Tiwari went for a one-shoulder black sheer gown adorned with roses

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Saiee Manjrekar exuded boss lady vibes in a black gown paired with a blazer and tie

Photo by Varinder Chawla

