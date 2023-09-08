Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Attend Grand Premiere Of OTT Show Kaala

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Kartik Aaryan and several B-town actors were spotted at the special screening of the Disney+Hotstar show Kaala, that premieres on September 15, 2023. More photos ahead
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted looking pretty in a simple crop top paired with denims
Rajkummar Rao arrived for the show's premiere which has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Interestingly, Rao had starred in Nambiar's debut film Shaitaan in 2011
Pooja Hegde looked ravishing in a hot red pant suit
Arjun Kapoor arrives in his staple sweatshirt paired with jeans
Avinash Tiwary, who plays Rithvik Mukherjee in Kaala, smiles for the camera
Rohan Mehra of Bazaar and Four More Shots Please fame, will also be seen in Kaala
Taher Shabbir, who plays Naman Arya, a business tycoon in Kaala, shines bright in purple
Director Nambiar poses for a picture with producer Bhushan Kumar
Actors Elisha Mayor (centre) and Jitin Gulati (second from left) also make pivotal appearances on the show
Kritika Kamra keeps it simple yet sporty with her look at the do
Nikita Dutta arrives in a crop top paired with grey pants. We love the bright pink lip though
Jawan actor Eijaz Khan was also spotted at the premiere
Aamir Ali makes an all-black appearance with a hint of red at the do
Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi was also spotted at the screening
Filmmaker Kabir Khan and actress/VJ Mini Mathur make a fine picture, don't they?
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane arrived solo at the do
Banda and The Trial fame Suparn S Varma arrives in a crisp white shirt paired with denims
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra surely had a casual vibe for the night, unlike the rest
