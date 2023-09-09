Akshay Kumar Announces Welcome To The Jungle On His Birthday With 23 Co-Stars (WATCH)

Akshay Kumar Announces Welcome To The Jungle On His Birthday With 22 Co-Stars (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 56th birthday today. On this occasion, the Padman actor announced Welcome To The Jungle.

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara.

The actor shared the first teaser and captioned it, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024."

Check out Welcome To The Jungle teaser:

Welcome To The Jungle, a Welcome film 3rd franchise is not just a movie; it's a cinematic revolution! The franchise is known to deliver Family entertainers and encourage families to come together, share laughter, and create lasting memories at the cinema. The film remains committed to catering to diverse audiences, from children to grandparents, ensuring that everyone can enjoy it together.

Jio Studios and Base Industries Group presents Welcome To The Jungle produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release on 20th December 2024. The makers are set to continue the legacy of laughter and entertainment that the Welcome franchise is known for.

