Times When Akshay Kumar Played Real-Life Heroes On-screen

Akshay Kumar will play the role of a real-life hero, the late Jaswant Singh Gill, in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.
Akshay Kumar played the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the 2022 film, Samrat Prithviraj.
Akshay Kumar played the role of Tapan Das in Gold, which was inspired by the former captain of the Indian hockey team, Kishan Lal.
Akshay plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in Kesari, who leads the team of soldiers against the Afghan invasion.
For Padman, Akshay Kumar stepped into the shoes of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine.
Akshay Kumar is seen as Rustam Pavri, a naval officer in Rustom. The movie is largely inspired by the famous 1959 case of KM Nanavati, a Navy officer.
Mathunny Mathews, an Indian businessman in Kuwait, is the inspiration for Akshay Kumar's role in Airlift.