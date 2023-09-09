Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, And Others Extend Wishes | Photo by ANI

As Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar celebrates his 56th birthday today (September 9), celebrities from the entertainment industry took to social media to extend wishes to Khiladi Kumar. The actor’s Sooryavanshi co-star Ajay Devgn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske... If you are in need of rescue, contact @akshaykumar Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday!”

Akshay’s Hera Pheri co-star and veteran actor Paresh Rawal stated, “A very Happy Birthday to @akshaykumar. Live long and Strong.”

Akshay, who will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, also received a heartfelt wish from director Ali Abbas Zafar. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @akshaykumar AKA #BadeMiyan May god bless you with all the happiness and success & we keep laughing like this on our silly jokes.”

Here are some more wishes.

Akshay Kumar rose to fame after the 1992 film Khiladi became a super hit. He also received the Padma Shri Award and recently attained Indian citizenship on the occasion of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty. Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull.

Kumar also has the upcoming rescue thriller Mission Raniganj - The Great Bharat Rescue. The film is based on a real-life incident at West Bengal’s Raniganj coalfield and is inspired by the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission. Jaswant Singh Gill was a resident of Amritsar and received several awards for his act of bravery in 1989. Gill died in 2019 at the age of 80.