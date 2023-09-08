Doting Dad Akshay Kumar's Adorable Moments With Aarav & Nitara

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj, turned a year older on September 9. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his adorable moments with his children
Besides being a popular Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar is also a doting dad
He fell in love with actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and they tied the knot in January 2001
They were blessed with a son, Aarav, in September 2002 and with a daughter in 2012
Akshay often shares photos with his children on his official social media accounts
Akshay and Twinkle prefer to keep Nitara and Aaraz away from media and showbiz
In one of his interviews, Akshay had revealed that his son has no interest in cinema. Instead, he wants to enroll in a fashion designing school
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam
He will next be seen in Mission Raniganj, which is all set to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023
Akshay will also star in other Bollywood films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force and Housefull 5
