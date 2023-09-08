Doting Dad Akshay Kumar's Adorable Moments With Aarav & Nitara

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj, turned a year older on September 9. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his adorable moments with his children

Besides being a popular Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar is also a doting dad

He fell in love with actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and they tied the knot in January 2001

They were blessed with a son, Aarav, in September 2002 and with a daughter in 2012

Akshay often shares photos with his children on his official social media accounts

Akshay and Twinkle prefer to keep Nitara and Aaraz away from media and showbiz

In one of his interviews, Akshay had revealed that his son has no interest in cinema. Instead, he wants to enroll in a fashion designing school

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam

He will next be seen in Mission Raniganj, which is all set to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023

Akshay will also star in other Bollywood films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force and Housefull 5

