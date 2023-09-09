WATCH: Akshay Kumar Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Birthday With Shikhar Dhawan, Performs Aarti

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday on Saturday, and to make it even more special, he paid a visit to the famed Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was not alone, and in fact, he was accompanied by Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Both Akshay and Shikhar were seen participating in the aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

This is not the first time that Akshay has visited the temple. Earlier too, during the shoot of his film OMG 2, he was seen paying obeisance at the temple. Interestingly, Akshay himself essayed the role of Lord Shiva in the film.

Akshay, Shikhar Dhawan at Mahakal temple

Several photos and videos of Akshay and Shikhar praying at the Mahakal temple have gone viral on the internet.

The duo visited the temple in the early hours of Saturday and participated in the morning aarti of Mahakal.

Akshay can be seen wearing a saffron dhoti and a matching shawl and he sang the aarti in full fervour while standing outside the sanctum sanctorum. Shikhar too performed the aarti in a white kurta pyjama.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

On the work front, Akshay will be soon seen in Mission Raniganj, which is inspired by true events that occurred at Raniganj Coalfield and the heroic rescue mission led by late Jaswant Singh Gill.

The film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, is slated to hit the theatres on October 6.

Besides, Akshay also has Housefull 5 in the pipeline, along with the Hindi remake of Soorarai Potthru, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, and others.