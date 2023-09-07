 Mission Raniganj Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Promise Thrilling Ride Of Emotions & Drama (WATCH)
Mission Raniganj Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Promise Thrilling Ride Of Emotions & Drama (WATCH)

Mission Raniganj will be released in cinemas on 6th October.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Mission Raniganj Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Promise Thrilling Ride Of Emotions & Drama (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

After launching the intriguing motion poster of Mission Raniganj, the makers have dropped the impactful teaser of their highly anticipated movie, and it's nothing short of grandeur and spectacular. The impressive teaser has sent ripples of excitement throughout the industry and among Akshay Kumar's ardent fans.

Set to hit cinemas on October 6th, 2023, the film is inspired by a real-life incident at Raniganj Coalfield and by the heroic act of the late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission.

The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989, which is documented to be the world's largest and most successful rescue mission against all odds.

'Mission Raniganj' looks exceedingly promising, and the teaser has left us craving for more. The superstar is back in his best genre with 'Mission Raniganj, and the thrilling teaser of the film is a testament to the fact that this genre belongs to him—it has always been a sure-shot hit. The teaser's impact leaves no room for doubt that this film is going to be a cinematic experience like no other.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill will be released in theatres on October 6, 2023.

